Aditya and Indrani in Colors Bangla’s new show Indrani starting 18th July every day at 8.00 pm

“Age is no barrier. It is a limitation you put on your mind.” Love will transcend all barriers and will mutate into a force to reckon with and beat all odds. But we live in a traditional society set-up which expects the woman to be younger than the man in a relationship. The equation is seen in a newer light if the woman is older than the man. But is age just a number? Will the society accept such relationship? Will love transcend all barriers? Coming up with such thought is Colors Bangla’s new unconventional love story of Indrani and Aditya. It is a tale of love between an older woman and a much younger man. Produced by Shashi Sumeet, special partner Dear Lotteries, Indrani will go on air from 18th July every day at 8.00 pm on Colors Bangla.

Speaking on the launch of the show Sagnik Ghosh, Business Head, Colors Bangla, said, “We have always strived to create narratives that is very different and fresh in comparison to what our audience gets from other channels. In our society, even today, for a man to fall in love with a woman who is older than him comes with its own set of challenges. Our new show Indrani not only highlights that but also etches a beautiful and unconventional love story of Aditya who takes the brave step of shattering the prejudices by falling in love with a woman who is much older than him. I am glad to bring in such an impactful concept and I am sure that the show will make a place for itself in the hearts and minds of viewers. “

Indrani (played by Ankita Chakraborty) an ex-surgeon is the chief administrative officer in a city hospital who balances both her professional and personal life. In the absence of her husband, she takes care of her in laws. Aditya (played by debutant Rahul Ganguly) is a doctor in the same hospital who is arrogant, indiscipline, straightforward and breaks norms. Life takes an interesting turn when Aditya falls in love with Indrani who is way older than him. Despite Indrani’s rejection, he does not give up and continues in his pursuit of love. Set in contemporary times, will Indrani accept this relationship? The show boasts of a stellar starcast including Soma Chakraborty, Bikash Bhowmick, Sambhabi, Sumanta Mukherjee and Arijit Chowdhury amongst others.

The Channel has planned a robust marketing campaign for the launch of the show involving television, radio, and print. It will also involve high-impact properties in MSO networks and activate social media through interest-based targeting, enabling content engagement with the core BGEC audience. As part of the overall engagement activity, #WriteToIndrani campaign has been planned, asking the audience to send their messages to Indrani telling her why she should accept Aditya’s proposal. There will also be multiple on-ground engagement activities, along with artist integration, to amplify the concept and drive in the show’s key messaging.

Watch this path breaking tale of love between Aditya and Indrani in Colors Bangla’s new show Indrani starting 18th July every day at 8.00 pm!!