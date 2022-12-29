Afrojack Brings Down The House As Sunburn Goa 2022 Kicks Off!

India, 29th December 2022 – What is the recipe to a successful festival? Music to appease the soul, food to satiate the body, experiences to stimulate the mind, and the best company to create memories for a lifetime. Sunburn Goa 2022 which has been putting India on the global map since 2007 ticked all the right boxes. The 16th edition of Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival saw enthusiasts of music from over 50 countries make a beeline for Vagator to surrender themselves to an all-embracing and immersive experience like never before.

As festival-goers dressed in their swankiest best, glided through the sea of attendees to revel in India’s festival giant’s annual festivities, they were welcomed by the familiar optimistic vibe, as they wandered through a truly whimsical festival site of the size of 3 football stadiums making their way from stage to stage, enthusiastically waiting for their favorite artists to kick-start the biggest party of the year.

With stellar production, six massive stages, assorted adventure zones, a lively flea market, and a lip-smacking food zone; the festival was truly an embodiment of the ‘Live, Love, Dance’ philosophy of the festival.

The festival line-up left the audience spoilt for choice. Artists were well-placed with regard to both location and time slots ensuring there were no logistical nightmares as fans regaled in the glowing, laser-flashing, fireworks-blasting visual spectacle.

An eclectic assortment of India’s home-grown artists like Bullzeye, Gurbax, Ankytrixx, Sartek, Kash Trivedi, Siana Catherine, Julia Bliss, provided their own bits of magic while Nicky Romero, Mathame Morten, Anfisa Letyago, Giannobilee weaved a web of mayhem as they unleashed their electrifying sets.

The opening night of Sunburn Goa 2022 kicked off on a high note. A picturesque sunset, pleasant temperatures, delicious food, high spirits and Dutch maverick Afrojack headlining the night. The Grammy Award winner lethally wrapped up day one with his ultimate bangers and crowd pleasers amidst a barrage of LED panels, strobes, pyrotechnics, fireworks, CO2 cannons, and lasers and sure did captivate the festival goers in full fist-pumping euphoria.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “We witnessed an overwhelming response to day one of our 2022 edition and we are grateful to the fans for their unwavering support. Our utmost priority was delivering a festival that was a testament of the enduring spirit of humans and the dance music scene as the festival went dormant over two years due to concerns over the pandemic. Representing the return from tough and trying times, the 2022 edition of Sunburn will live up to its’ legacy of being the leader in the electronic dance music festival circuit.” Afrojack states, “Thank you India! You guys were remarkable and heartwarming as always. It felt amazing to be back. See you soon!”

Day one gained momentum quickly with the finest artists appealing to the country’s millennials through assorted dance music genres. It served as a hotspot with an eclectic mix of fashion, music, gastronomy, adventure, and much more. While day one was a magical mix of breathtaking production, choreographed acts, and a phenomenal lineup of artists, day two promises to be even bigger!

