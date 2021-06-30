After short film Chaipatti, Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai unveils his first animated story ‘The Manhunter’

After carving a niche with a slew of detective, mystery and horror short stories and film, popular storyteller and filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai has achieved yet another feat with the launch of his first animated story – The Manhunter – under the banner of Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai. The short Hindi animated story is based in Vinam, a place synonymous with extreme and rapidly changing weather conditions, including incessant rainfalls and extreme snowfalls that compel people to move to a containment zone to escape the wrath of the preying Manhunter.

During a certain period every year, the conditions used to worsen so much so that a part of the town got transformed into a magnetic field, following which the Manhunter unleashed his terror. It was believed that whoever moved out of the containment zone was bound to get infected by the menacing Manhunter and eventually kill self. Unaware of these happenings, three researchers – Avnik, Priyam and Roohani – arrived in Vinam in a bid to explore the truth behind the extreme weather conditions.

While at first they were spooked with snow clad abandoned houses, the signboards on the road led them to the containment zone where all residents of the town were staying. Even as people advised them against making any move, the trio decided to dwell deeper and unravel the mystery behind the magnetic field and the Manhunter, only to experience the worst nightmare of their life.



The short animated story by Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai comes just days after the roaring success of his directorial debut Chaipatti, a horror comedy short film that was an instant hit on YouTube and OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player. The short film garnered an overwhelming response owing of its gripping storyline and unique treatment of horror comedy genre.