After touring Gurugram, Goa and Mumbai, Supermoon ft. Imran Khan – Unforgettable Club Tour to enthrall the City Of Joy/Kolkata

~ You know it’s a good time, when ZEE Live’s Supermoon comes to town! All ears and hearts will go gaga as Imran Khan will perform his hit songs at The Perfect Place In Town, Kolkata~

After smashing concerts in Gurugram, Goa and Mumbai, Imran Khan is coming to Kolkata at ‘The Perfect Place In Town’ on September 23, 2022, at 8 PM. Fans are in for an incredible night of dancing and hallucinogenic sounds. From dropping the mic on Amplifier to singing Satisfya, Bewafa, and other chartbusters like PeliWaar and Gora Gora Rang, the singer will make the night a special experience.

 

So, what are you holding out for? Tickets for this much-anticipated party night are now available on BookMyShow.

 

 

