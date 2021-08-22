Altamash Faridi’s Monsoon Song ”Baarish 2021” Releasing on Bullman Records

Bullman Records unveil yet another new track ‘Baarish 2021’ presenting Altamash Faridi, featuring Anuj Saini & Muskaan Verma under its banner.

Altamash Faridi is a renowned Indian film singer. He is known for his work on Andhadhun, Gunday, and Bajirao Mastani. His fans are still grooving with his latest hit ‘Ik Mulaqaat’ from Dreamgirl.

Coming to the other details of the song, lyrics of ‘Baarish 2021’ is penned down by one of the famous versatile writer Murli Agarwal. Raaj Aashoo has given a promising fresh musical direction. Muskaan is complimenting the song with her hot appearance and charm. The magic lies in its unpredictable transitions and pulsating sound. The music is simple and contemporary.

As per Mr. Sunil Hamal Co-founder Bullman records “We are growing and only going to get bigger and better. This year I’m going to drop real good music under our label. Ever since the world got hit with a pandemic, there has been so much pain with silence in our real-life while missing our loved ones who have left us tragically, this song is a vague summary of missing your beloved.”

The feel of the song is intense which will make you fall in love with the blues. The song is about getting lost in a world made of love, heartbreak, longing, separation, flooded with personal memories. A melancholic deep dive into human emotions, So, be ready to feel the pain in rain.

Keep a vouch on soon to be released track by Mohit Chauhan, Featuring Tridha Choudhary and Karan veer Bohra