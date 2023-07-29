Amazon miniTV joins hands with ClearTax to spread awareness about filing IT return with their latest web series from TVF – Half CA

29 July 2023: The tax season is in full swing at the moment. It’s that time of the year when Indians get busy crunching numbers to file their tax returns. And, with the deadline just a few days away, there is no time to procrastinate. To drive the message forward, Amazon miniTV in collaboration with Cleartax have come together to spread awareness about ITR filing along with their newly released webseries – Half CA. A TVF (The Viral Fever) original, the series features a story of aspiring Chartered Accountants (CAs), the intricacies of cracking one of the toughest professional exams in the world, and overcoming challenges.

Amazon miniTV in partnership with Cleartax has initiated a campaign to spread awareness and remind citizens to get their returns filed before the due date of 31st July. One of the lead actors of the series, Ahsaas Channa, who plays the role of an aspiring CA, recorded a video message for this collaboration where she is seen encouraging people to file their tax returns in time! This video was released to the general public via email and widely circulated through numerous social media collaborations.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvMsByEoo_b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Cleartax is India’s most preferred way to file income tax returns. Cleartax offers pre-fill of ITR, auto computation of capital gains, and supports every type of ITR form and every type of income which is required to be reported, including gains and losses from virtual digital assets.

Archit Gupta, Founder, and CEO, of Cleartax said, “With this collaboration with Amazon miniTV, we aim to reach a wider audience and drive the urgency of filing their returns in time. On Cleartax people can complete their tax filing process easily and quickly, we have automated large parts of the ITR, super simplifying the filing process.” Aruna Daryanani, Business Head, Amazon miniTV, said “At Amazon miniTV, our endeavor has always been to offer engaging and unique stories to viewers across India. This association with Clear Tax allows us to drive a unique and relevant collaboration to remind Indians about filing their tax returns in time. Post that, they can sit back and enjoy our new show Half CA by TVF for free!”

Half CA is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV, which you can watch for free on the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.