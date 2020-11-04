Ammoru Thalli starring Nayanthara and RJ Balaji release first song Ammoru Thalli

Here’s presenting the first song ‘Ammoru Thalli’ from the much-awaited movie under the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex banner ‘Ammoru Thalli’. The film stars lady superstar Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in lead roles

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K__uqqCYWWg&feature=youtu.be

The song is an upbeat number sung by veteran singer L.R. Eswari who is also part of the music video. The video introduces Nayanthara as the goddess Mookuthi Amman

Ammoru Thalli has been composed, arranged and produced by Girishh Gopalkrishnan and sung by L.R. Eswari with lyrics by Rahman

Ammoru Thalli is written and directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in lead roles. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his banner Vels Films International, Ammoru Thalli features Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, Mouli, Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. Girishh Gopalkrishnan has scored the music of the film, which will stream in Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 14th November as a Diwali special