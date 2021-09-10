Amrita Tiwari Fine Art Artist and an Entrepreneur participated in Maitree Utsav II organized by Onkkon Art Studio

Recently Bangalore-based fine arts artist Amrita Tiwari participated in Maitree Utsav II organized by Onkkon Art Studio from 3rd September to 6th September 2021 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishad Bangalore, which was curated by Sarbani Chatterjee and Navneet Raj. Amrita showed her 7 paintings. Total 9 artists participated in this Art Exhibition, Four artists are from Bangalore and rest 5 artists are from Kolhapur Maharashtra. Most of them are presented in 6 to 9 paintings in the art exhibition. The artist has used different styles and mediums in their paintings. All paintings are very unique. Amrita put 6 paintings in watercolour and one painting in soft pastel.

Amrita Tiwari said that this 4 days art exhibition gave her a great exposure while the pandemic is still not over yet but she felt that she is very lucky to get a chance to showcase her paintings in the art exhibition. He is also grateful to the art curators of this art exhibition and their names are Sarbani Chatterjee and Navneet Raj. He is also grateful to the city’s Karnataka Chitrakala Parishad Arts and Culture Centre. She thinks offline art exhibitions are always much better, in online exhibitions you can’t engage with people face to face. But in virtual Exhibitions we cannot connect with people directly. In offline exhibitions, we artists get a chance to interact directly with the visitors and make them understand about the painting. People who came to this art exhibition were all asking about the painting theme, how much time do we need to complete the painting?? What materials have we used for the paintings??And so many questions have been asked by the Visitors. So while answering the visitors’ questions, I really enjoyed connecting with the visitors. Being an artist it is a real pleasure for me to meet with the visitors and interact with them directly. I hope to participate in many more Art exhibitions in the coming days.