Amyra Dastur goes the extra mile and steps into the shoes of a Punjabi village girl for Zee Music’s song, Pind

Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur has always impressed the audience with her performances and inspired fashionistas with her style and grace.

The diva has now stepped into the illustrious world of music videos and is all set to feature in Zee Music’s song, Pind releasing on 8th June.

Pind is a pure romantic soulful number picturized on Amyra who essays the character of a simple Punjabi girl from a village on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

The song and it’s video depicts the beauty and innocence of young adolescent love and there’s surely nothing purer than a relatable story of your first love!

Amyra who transforms into a ‘Pind’ girl for the romantic number says, “At a time like this, the world could use some positivity to refresh themselves and what’s better than music for the soul? Pind is a heart touching project for me and a really exciting one as well because I get to go absolutely de-glam and portray a rural Punjabi girl which I haven’t done before.”

Amyra has recently been an active contributor towards the COVID-19 relief efforts that the country is taking and being a part of this music video is her way to spread further positivity and bring a smile to people’s faces in these tough times.

We are sure that the actress is going to take us down memory lane and revisit our first love story with Pind and we are waiting with bated breath for the song to release on 8th June!