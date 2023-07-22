An Enchanting Sufi Night experience by the sensational Sufi Singer Jyoti Nooran of Nooran Sisters at AKRA Delhi

New Delhi, 22nd July 2023: Sufi Singer, Jyoti Nooran of Nooran sisters graced the stage with their melodious voice at AKRA Delhi. The event witnessed an overwhelming response as Sufi music enthusiasts from all over the city flocked the venue. Jyoti Nooran and her team of musicians’ captivating stage presence and enchanting melodies left the audience mesmerized and soaked in a soul-stirring and divine realm. It was an unforgettable night for the jam-packed audience as the spellbound melodies of the music filled the air.

A powerhouse of soulful melodies and mesmerizing vocals took centre stage as the sensational Jyoti Nooran of Nooran Sisters enchanted the crowd during her electrifying live performance. A night filled with unforgettable musical magic!

The night was graced by the wonderful presence of well-known personalities from different walks of life.

On the occasion, the Team at AKRA was elated by the overwhelming response from guests and are gearing up for more such gigs along with making a mark in the capital with their Food, Cocktails, and the complete dining experience, creating the AKRA EXPERIENCE.

Address: 32, 3rd floor and 4th floor, Link Road Lajpat Nagar – III, New Delhi, 110024, Delhi, 11002