Announcement: Celebrate 74th Republic Day with MMTC-PAMP’s special edition Netaji silver bar and Azadi coins

New Delhi, 26 January 2023: Celebrating and honouring India’s sovereignty and commemorating the 74th Republic Day, MMTC-PAMP, India’s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold & silver refinery, has introduced its range of exquisitely crafted 24k 999.9 purest Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav gold coins and 999.9 purest Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose silver bars. The Azadi coins are available in silver as well.

On this day, three years after independence, the people of India witnessed the country’s defining moment as it broke free from the shackles of colonialism and became a truly sovereign state. Exquisite memorabilia to honour India’s fight for sovereignty, these coins represent a vision for our young nation that is proudly asserting its identity in the entire world and leading the charge to build an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

An Indian freedom fighter and revolutionary, Subhas Chandra Bose was also popularly known as Netaji. This title was conferred to him by Indian and German officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin.

“It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.”

Born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha, he was an ardent follower of Swami Vivekananda. He constituted the Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army in 1943 to free India from imperialist rule and inspired many to fight for India’s freedom. He was an active member of the youth wing of the Indian National Congress and was also the President of the Indian National Congress from 1938 to 1939.

This exquisitely crafted silver bar is a special edition tribute to the selfless service of the firebrand freedom fighter and a memento of his courage and resilience. Crafted from pure silver, this 50g bar features an intricate depiction of Netaji on one side and the mention of the 126th Parakram Divas along with the coin’s 999.9 purity credentials on the other.

Speaking on the launch, Vikas Singh, Managing Director and CEO, MMTC-PAMP said, “Our legacy, culture and heritage are of extreme importance to us and we at MMTC-PAMP always strive to offer the most culturally relevant products to our consumers. This bar is a symbol of courage and national spirit, honouring the sacrifice and dedication of the great leader. Serving as a timeless reminder of Netaji’s contributions and his ideals, this bar is a must-have for collectors and history enthusiasts. This is MMTC-PAMP’s humble attempt to celebrate the life and legacy of Netaji on Parakram Divas.”

These bars and coins are crafted to the highest standards using unmatched Swiss Craftsmanship and are ideal for collecting and gifting purposes. MMTC-PAMP’s latest addition to its minted portfolio, the limited edition 24K, 999.9 purest Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav gold coin weighs 10 gm, and there are two unique designs in 999.9 purest silver, one weighing 31.1 gm (1 ounce) and the other 50gm.

