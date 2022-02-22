Announcing the launch of ‘She Builds’ – a series of inspiring short-films on Indian women entrepreneurs

22nd February 2022: – National Geographic, known for drawing audiences with ground-breaking and compelling stories, has joined hands with Sequoia India to spotlight the inspiring journeys of Indian women entrepreneurs with its brand-new digital series – ‘She Builds’. The six-part series of short digital films will touch upon the lives of seven successful Indian female founders, who are defying the odds by taking risks, dreaming big, and driving innovation in India.

Premiering on 22nd February 2022, the films will be released on National Geographic India’s social media platforms that have a combined following of over 10 million. The films will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The short films have been launched with the aim to showcase the sheer grit and passion of these women, their will to persevere and the ambition to create impact by building something from scratch. By spotlighting these role models, She Builds seeks to put entrepreneurship on the agenda for a wider group of women and girls.

x

The series, which will air over two weeks, will feature innovative and inspiring entrepreneurs like:

Neetu Yadav & Kirti Jangra, Animall

Ashwini Asokan, Mad Street Den

Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth

Prukalpa Sankar, Atlan

Rashi Narang, Heads Up For Tails

Divya Gokulnath, BYJU’S

“At National Geographic, it is our constant endeavour to bring stories that take our audiences on an immersive, inspiring and sympathetic journey. With ‘She Builds’, we are delighted to bring motivational stories of seven women entrepreneurs who have contributed in changing the narrative of women leadership in India. We understand that short-form content presented in an interesting manner are appreciated and preferred by our audiences, so we are bringing these stories in bite-size formats and premiering them on our highly engaged social media platforms –said Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star. x

The films were produced in collaboration with Guneet Monga, CEO & Founder, Sikhya Entertainment Private Ltd. and Executive Producer for an Academy award winning film, and directed by Vijayeta Kumar.

“At Sequoia India we have been privileged to meet ambitious and successful women entrepreneurs who challenge the status quo every day, building game-changing businesses to be the pioneering leaders they are. Their stories are inspiring, relatable, and incredibly uplifting. But they just don’t get told often enough. We are very grateful to our founders for giving us this opportunity – and sparking a flame that we hope will inspire many.” said Gayatri Yadav, CMO, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia. “As a film maker, I get a lot of creative satisfaction in telling stories that can inspire conversations and shape perceptions. With ‘She Builds,’ I am taking the opportunity to present the stories of seven exceptional women who are defining what it means to be a leader in 21st century India. I hope that by shining the spotlight on these role models, we can inspire other women to own their place in life and work. It was great to collaborate with National Geographic India and Sequoia India on this important project,” said Guneet Monga, CEO & Founder, Sikhya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. x

National Geographic and Sequoia India’s series of short films titled ‘She Builds’ will be premiered on National Geographic India’s social media platforms from 22 nd of February 2022 and will simultaneously be available on Disney+Hotstar

Sequence of films

● Feb 22 – Kirti Jangra and Neetu Yadav, Animall

● Feb 24 – Ashwini, Mad Street Den

● Feb 26 – Ghazal, Mamaearth

● March 1 – Prukalpa, Atlan

● March 3 – Rashi, HUFT

● March 5 – Divya, BYJU’S