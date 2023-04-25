Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal all set to spill the tea in the new episode of By Invite Only

Mumbai, 25 April 2023: Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, the much-in-love couple are all set to mesmerize everyone with their mushy romance and cutesy chemistry at Amazon miniTVs, GenZ chat show By Invite Only. The streaming service dropped the promo of their latest episode and we can’t keep calm seeing the celeb couple indulging in some chit-chat revealing juicy stuff about each other, their relationship, married life, and much more.

The promo unfolds, giving a glimpse of the endearing episode which is going to be a sassy and exciting watch for the viewers. In a fun segment, Anushka revealed how everyone used to talk about Aditya. She said, “Everyone used to say, one must have a boyfriend like Adi, good-looking like Adi and everything was revolving around Adi.”

In a conversation, Aditya shared how he has never abused in front of his mother. He said, “No, never ever. In my house it was not like that, I never even abused in front of my father.” Adding to this Anushka said, “And mine was a Haryanvi-Punjabi Family. We talk in that manner only.”

Sharing his experience of being a part of the show, Aditya said, “I am elated to be invited on this exciting show with Anushka. It seems so long since we have appeared for something like this together. I am looking forward to meet Renil and engage in some fun convo for sure. Can’t wait to see how and what it unfolds.”

Adding to this Anushka said, “Yes definitely this is going to be super fun. Actually with Aditya by my side, anything is fun. By Invite Only is such an interesting concept. It feels so natural and you don’t even know when you start revealing things and that too with so much of ease. Renil is a charmer for sure and I really like his personality.”