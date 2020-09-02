Apne Pita Aur Guru Ji Se Millie Thi Babasaheb Ko Pehchaan

Dr Ambedkar was one of the greatest leaders of our times. His achievements are unmatched, and his contribution to society has been immense. However, his journey was not easy and filled with many challenges. But there were two people whose support and encouragement played a significant role in shaping Babasaheb’s life and future. They were his father, Ramji Sakpal and Guruji, Krishna Keshav Ambedkar. The celebrations for Teachers’ day would be incomplete without making a special mention of these two exemplary teachers. Ramji Sakpal, Babasaheb’s father, always stood by him as the pillar of strength. He was the perfect example of a guide, philosopher, and a great mentor. While his Guruji, Krishna Keshav Ambedkar gave Babasaheb his surname, ‘Ambedkar’ when Babasaheb faced discrimination in school. In &TV’s Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R. Ambedkar, viewers will see Bhimrao getting an admission into a new school, courtesy his Guruji. Bhimrao is filled with joy, and as a gesture of respect towards his Guruji, he touches the imprints of his feet formed in mud, and says, “Aap se mile mujhe pehchaan, mann mein mere Bhagwan se bardkar hai aapka staan.”

Jagannath Nivangune who essays the role of Ramji Sakpal in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R. Ambedkar comments, “A good teacher is one who inspires and encourages, as well as prepares one to face different chapters of life and learn from it. Babasaheb was fortunate to have not one but two such gurus – his school teacher Krishna Keshav Ambedkar and his father, Ramji Sakpal. While his teacher guided Babasaheb towards his ultimate career path, his father stood by him through challenging times and inspired him to face these with courage and intellect. Following their guidance, Dr B. R. Ambedkar began a historical journey of making a mark for himself and becoming the drafter of the Indian constitution. We should thank these inspiring teachers behind the inspiring leader, who to taught him various life lessons and nurtured him into becoming the inspiring leaders of our times.”

