Approach Entertainment Exclusively Signs Actor Anurag Sharma

Mumbai: India’s Leading Award Winning Celebrity Management, Films Marketing, and Films Productions Company, Approach Entertainment has signed Bollywood actor Anurag Sharma exclusively. Anurag Sharma played the main lead in recently released well appreciated hindi film Juni – The Last Prayer. The film was released by PVR Cinemas nationwide and Anurag Sharma was appreciated for the portrayal of the character who is a young entrepreneur facing domestic and business issues at the same time and how he overcomes them.

Approach Entertainment will handle the entire representation, Management, PR, Advertising, Digital, Brand & Media Partnerships, Events, and other related activities for Anurag Sharma. Approach Entertainment has also bagged Service Excellence Award by Worldwide Marketing Organization recently. Approach Entertainment has its operations in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Kolkata and Jalandhar.

Anurag Sharma is a theater actor and Juni – The Last Prayer was his debut hindi feature film. He has done numerous music videos and short films. Anurag Sharma has also been roped in for Juni – The Last Prayer part 2 which has been titled as Juni – Uddand. He has also been signed by 3 brands for endorsements and Approach Entertainment will announce the brand associations soon. Juni – The Last Prayer was among the few Bollywood Hindi Feature films which were released theatres immediately after the lockdown.

Talking about the Collaboration, Anurag Sharma says, “ We already worked with the Approach Entertainment team for our film Juni – The Last Prayer Marketing & Promotions. It’s such an immense pleasure to be a part of Approach Entertainment celebrity & talent management roster. I’m ecstatic to be a part of my next phase of bollywood journey with Approach entertainment. Looking forward to having long innings in Bollywood with the Approach Entertainment team . ” Speaking on the announcement, Sonu Tyagi, Director of Approach Entertainment says, “ Anurag Sharma is a tremendously talented actor who has already proven his performance in his debut film Juni – The Last Prayer. The film was appreciated by critics, trade and general audiences alike. As we have already worked on his film PR, Marketing & Promotions, We are very happy to sign him exclusively.”

Approach Entertainment is a Full Fledged Entertainment Marketing Company with specialized verticals in Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events, and Entertainment Marketing. Approach Entertainment is based in Mumbai with operations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata & Jalandhar. Approach Entertainment Group is headed by award winning writer / director Sonu Tyagi who has worked with leading advertising agencies and media houses in India.

Approach Entertainment has also bagged The Biz India 2010 Award given by the World Confederation of Business. The Biz India 2010 Awards were organized in Taj Palace Hotel, Mumbai. Approach Entertainment Group also bagged the Worldwide Marketing Organization’s Service Excellence award very recently.

Approach Entertainment group also has a PR & Integrated Communications Agency, Approach Communications apart from a Bollywood & Entertainment newswire, Approach Bollywood. In addition to business enterprises, the group also has a Charitable Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India.

In addition to business enterprises, the group also has a Charitable Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India. Go Spiritual India is a Charitable Spiritual Organization Working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Spiritual Tourism, Spiritual Media, Spiritual Events, Organic, Mental Health, Wellness, and Holistic Health.