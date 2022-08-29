Approach Entertainment to Launch Bollywood & Entertainment Newswire, Approach Bollywood

Approach Entertainment announces the launch of Approach Bollywood (www.approachbollywood.in ), a newswire service that will create & disseminate multimedia content for newspapers, magazines, TV channels, Radio, Apps and all digital media. Approach Bollywood will also launch its own app for the smartphone users to quickly get updated on the happenings from the world of the entertainment business with just a click.. Approach Entertainment is a Full Fledged Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events and Entertainment Marketing Company.

Approach Bollywood will delve into the business side of Films, TV, OTT, Music & entertainment industry. It will include an in-depth analysis of the trends in the industry and how it impacts everyone involved. It will be a hub for all media outlets for content that will whet the appetite of not only the crazy movie-buffs but the films & entertainment industry in question as well. The celebrity management wing of Approach Entertainment guarantees that it has access to all stars which in turn guarantees authentic industry coverage. In today’s time, entertainment is one of the most-read genres which means there is a hunger for more content. But given the digital age, credibility has been in question. Access to big names in the industry will enable Approach Bollywood to stay true to honest journalistic practices.

Approach Bollywood is also planning to organize Film & Entertainment industry related business events. The newswire will also explore branded content production with Celebrities and Bollywood personalities and will bring its own shows on TV & Digital channels.

Apart from that, Approach Bollywood will also be available as a portal which will only focus on the business & trade side of films and entertainment industry. It will deal with fact-checks, business happenings, interviews of the stakeholders of various production units, and features that will bring to its readers a side of Bollywood many aren’t too aware of. The behind-the-scenes reportage will ensure all aspects of the entertainment industry are tended to and reported. Approach Bollywood’s coverage will definitely kick start conversations that were earlier restricted to only the people who starred in movies or commercials.

Given the fact that digital has seen a historic boom in India post the Jio revolution, Approach Bollywood looks forward to bringing the best of the entertainment world to its readers. So while many portals are focusing on the lives and loves of celebrities, Approach Bollywood will bring to its readers the topics that actually make the industry. Its news-wire service is updated with stories as many times as possible so that the news is current. Newspapers, news media associated with Approach Bollywood will benefit from the constant flow of news stories which will keep their viewers interested as well. Approach Bollywood has already hired a team of senior journalists working on the entertainment beat in Newspapers, Magazines, News portals and TV Channels.

Speaking on this new endeavor, founder Sonu Tyagi reveals, “.We have been in Films Productions & Celebrity Management for the last 10 Years now. We thought of leveraging our expertise & network in the Film Industry. The newswire will cater to entertainment content requirements of Newspapers, Magazines, TV Channels, News Portals and Apps while our own Portal Approach Bollywood will focus only on trade audiences working in the films and entertainment industry. We will cover business happenings of the entire film industry be it Bollywood or regional, TV Productions, Entertainment Channels, Music Industry, OTT and digital.”

Approach Entertainment is part of India’s Leading PR & Marketing Communications group, Approach Communications. Approach Entertainment is India’s leading and Award-winning Celebrity Management and Films Productions Company with its Head Office in Mumbai and branch offices in New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Dehradun, Chandigarh & Jalandhar. It is headed by award-winning writer / director Sonu Tyagi who has his background in Journalism and Advertising.

The company is now also foraying into Bollywood Film Productions with its first Hindi film project in 2023. The company will be announcing the film project soon and the work is already going on the script and pre-production. The fast-growing Celebrity Management and entertainment marketing company, Approach Entertainment also bagged “The Bizz India 2010 Award” in the Entrepreneurial category given by the World Confederation of Business. Group PR & Integrated Communications Agency, Approach Communications has bagged Service Excellence Award from Worldwide Marketing Organization and PR Company of the Year Award at The Business Tycoon Awards.

In addition to business enterprises, the group also has a Charitable Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India. Go Spiritual India is a Charitable Spiritual Organization Working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Spiritual Tourism, Spiritual Media, Spiritual Events, Organic, Mental Health, Wellness, and Holistic Health. Go Spiritual India is also launching a Digital Spiritual Magazine, Go Spiritual India and will soon follow it with monthly print version and Go Spiritual India Web TV & App soon.