Arth – A Culture Fest and Rekhta Foundation are coming together to give you a taste of Hindi Poetry on 24th February at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi

22nd February 2023: Arth – A Culture Fest, one of India’s leading cultural festivals, has announced a beautiful collaboration with the Rekhta Foundation. The collaboration aims to bring together an initiative that share a common goal of celebrating India’s rich poetic heritage and promoting the magic of Hindi poetry and language at large!

To celebrate this union and also the beauty of Hindi poetry, Arth – A Culture Fest and the Rekhta Foundation will come together to host the Hindwi Kavita Sandhya. Scheduled to take place on the evening of 24th of February at Sunder Nursery, this Kavi Sammelan session promises to be an evening to remember where eminent poets like Anamika, Ashok Vajpeyi, Badri Narayan, Dinesh Kushwaha, and Manav Kaul will recite their popular poems.

“Hindi forms a connecting link between the diverse languages and cultures inhabiting the vast land of India and we hope to share this heritage with a vast populace through Hindwi Kavita Sandhya at Arth Festival.” said Mr. Sanjiv Saraf, Founder of Rekhta Foundation. “Inspired by the enormous love and support received for our work on Urdu literature. The foundation has now streamlined its efforts towards preserving and promoting Hindi literature and culture through our initiative “Hindwi.org”. He added

“Creation of meaning has always been a joint endeavour in our culture – sahriday reader or rasagya shrota play with multiple dhwanis of the text and create a sufiana silsila of never-ending Meaning. They are all thus the co-creators of texts. Being a part of Arth – A cultural fest is a wonderful opportunity for artists like us to share the beauty of poetry and its rich heritage. Joining hands with Rekhta has been an enriching experience for all of us. Rekhta has worked wonders in creating subliminal bridges across cultures,” said Anamika, Poet, Social Worker, and Novelist

Manav Kaul, Actor, Writer, and Theatre Director said, “Arth – A Culture Fest is a wonderful platform that celebrates the diversity of art and culture in all its forms. As an actor and writer, I feel privileged to be a part of this festival that gives artists from different genres a platform to showcase their works. I am also glad to see the collaboration between Arth and Rekhta Foundation, which shares the same vision of promoting and preserving our rich cultural heritage.”

A Zee Live Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Rekhta Foundation for Arth – A Culture Fest, as their commitment to promoting the rich literary and cultural heritage perfectly aligns with our vision for this festival. Together, we hope to create an unforgettable experience that celebrates the diverse artistic traditions of our region. With this edition of Arth, our aim is to deliver an immersive cultural experience that showcases the beauty and diversity of our language and traditions.”

The collaboration between Arth – A Culture Fest and Rekhta Foundation promises to be a celebration of India’s diverse cultural heritage and a platform for promoting inclusivity and diversity. The festival is expected to attract a wide audience from across India and beyond and promises to be an enlightening and enriching experience for all.