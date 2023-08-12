Asha Bhosle sings ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’ for the Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu felicitated veteran singer Asha Bhonsle at News18’s She Shakti conclave. It was followed by a request from the President to the legendary singer to sing a few lines from one of her songs. Asha Bhosle sang some of her popular songs and created a musical moment on the stage.

