Author D. Larry Gregg, Sr.’s New Book, “Timotheus: Dearly Beloved Son,” is a Work of Historical Fiction That Follows the Life of a Companion of One of Jesus’s Apostles

Rutherfordton, NC, January 13, 2023 —- D. Larry Gregg, Sr., who holds a doctorate in the areas of early Christian history, New Testament studies, and Christian theology, has completed his new book, “Timotheus: Dearly Beloved Son”: is a historical novel that follows the life and times of Timotheus, who became the first Christian bishop of Ephesus.

“Timotheus: Dearly Beloved Son,” drawing upon the content of the New Testament and the author’s knowledge of the cultural history of the 1st century C.E. Roman World, traces the life and career of Saint Paul’s close companion Timothy from boyhood through his career as the early Christian bishop of Ephesus. Though a work of fiction, the author has accurately reflected the setting in which this story unfolds.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Larry Gregg, Sr.’s new book will allow readers to discover a critical figure from the early history of the Christian church that many will be encountering for the first time. Gregg weaves an intricate tale drawn from various sources to provide as complete a story as possible concerning Timotheus’s path to bishophood.

Readers can purchase “Timotheus: Dearly Beloved Son” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Contact

Covenant Books

Media Department

800-452-3515

www.covenantbooks.com