Author Dr. Craig W. Fisher’s New Book, “By the Scruff of My Neck,” is the Story of the Adventures and Hardships He Experienced While Being Raised in a Children’s Home

Poughkeepsie, NY, January 13, 2023 —- Dr. Craig W. Fisher, who enjoyed a twenty-year career at IBM and also worked as an information systems professor at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, has completed his new book, “By the Scruff of My Neck”: a captivating memoir that explores various situations the author and his siblings found themselves in while navigating growing up in a children’s home.

“Without a stable family environment, my unspoken fear was that my life was going nowhere fast,” writes Fisher. “After a miserable move to a rundown farm and no parents there day-to-day to assure we get clean clothes and balanced diets, my three brothers, sister, and I were moved to a children’s home. Over the next six years, we saw our mother twice, yet she lived a mere thirty-six miles away. Pop visited us approximately every two weeks for one hour when we sat in a conference room with nothing to say.

“We loved certain adventures that became available since the leaders of the home could not monitor us all the time. We learned how to get along with a lot of kids from a variety of backgrounds. Soon some of our habits bordered on criminal activities. This book highlights the fun activities while barely skimming the top of the potential dangers. As a youngster, I was conscious of certain risks but went along with most activities.

“I feel I could have fallen into a pit of despair if it wasn’t for the strong arm of God grabbing me by the scruff of my neck and holding me safely. There are minimal dialogues about that aspect as much of it were afterthoughts.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Craig W. Fisher’s new book is an eye-opening look at what life can be like for children growing up in an unstable environment and a lack of parental supervision to guide them towards making smart choices.

Readers can purchase “By the Scruff of My Neck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

