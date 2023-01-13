Author Rick Wellbrook’s New Book, “Nickels the Magical Elf,” is a Charming Story About a Little Redheaded Elf Covered with Freckles Who Can Grant Wishes

Thatcher, AZ, January 13, 2023 —- Rick Wellbrook, who was born in Montana on August 29, 1947, and raised on a ranch/farm, has completed his new book, “Nickels the Magical Elf”: an engaging children’s story set in a magical land of witches, fairies, and elves.

Author Rick Wellbrook spent three years in Germany and Vietnam. He started writing when he was out of the service. It helped him to forget and start anew. He finished his first book six years ago. He also writes poetry about his experience during the war. He is seventy-five years old and was a counselor and subsequent administrator for thirty years.

He was married for forty years. His wife passed away last year. As a memory to her, he wrote this book, “Nickels the Magical Elf.” All the characters in the book are named after his grandchildren—all eight, plus his wife and daughters, are in the book. The name of the book was for his grandson, Nicholas, who was covered in freckles, which he hated. He made the book about him so he would feel better.

Rick begins, “Once upon a time, there lived deep in the forest a magical little elf named Nickels. He had long curly red hair, a bright smile, and magical freckles that covered his face. Each magical freckle was a wish that could be granted. All you had to do was capture him, hold him down, and give him a kiss on one of his freckles, and your wish would come true. But the trick to capturing any elf was a well-hidden one and known only by a few powerful wizards. And capturing a magical elf, why, that was impossible. It just couldn’t be done.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rick Wellbrook's spellbinding tale is sure to capture the attention of young readers and listeners.

Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “Nickels the Magical Elf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

