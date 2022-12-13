Award-winning Kazakh film ‘Zhauzhurek myn bala’ screened at Hyderabad, by Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali khan! Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, December 13th, 2022: The award-winning Kazakh film ‘Zhauzhurek myn bala’, was screened for a private audience of prominent citizens of Hyderabadis, by the Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and AP, Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan; at The Park Hotel, today. Zhauzhurek myn bala, meaning Brave 1000 boys, was screened with English subtitles, to strengthen the traditional and cultural relations Kazakhstan has with Hyderabad and India.

Zhauzhurek myn bala was Kazakhstan’s official entry in the best foreign-language Oscar race. It’s a flag-waving celebration of a mythic warrior hero from the early 18th century. The title translates as “the thousand boys”, a reference to a few hundred young guerrilla fighters who fought back against occupation by the Dzungars, a merciless Mongol tribe descended from Genghis Khan. The definitive victory against these invaders came at the Battle of Anyrakay in 1729, a landmark date in Kazakh independence.

Mr Dakhan Seitenov, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan; flew down from Delhi to Hyderabad for the event. Mr Dakhan and H.E Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and AP; welcomed and thanked the audience for attending the screening.

The august audience at the screening comprised of eminent citizens from all walks of life including education, medical, Realty, and tourism segments. Mr. Vikram Jain, Trade Commissioner, Canadian High Commission; Mr. Shrikant Sinha, CEO-TASK; Mir Osman Ali Khan, Director, MAK Projects Hyderabad; were among those who graced the event.

Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan and Begum Meher Fatima Khan; hosted a dinner in honor of His Excellency Mr Dakhan Seitenov, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan; at their residence Xanadu at Jubilee Hills. Mr. Birad Rajaram Yagnik curator Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum was also present on the occasion.