Ayaan Zubair Rahmani visited Chandrashekar Park to seek blessing of the Statue

Star Bharat launched Chandrashekar, a show which is based on the life of the legend freedom fighter and to inspire people to aspire the fearless and brave qualities in them. Ayaan Zubair Rahmani, an 8 year old kid plays the role of Chandrasekhar’s childhood. He is overwhelmed to have the opportunity to play the role of Chandrashekar.

Chandrashekar Azad shot himself and sacrificed his life for the nation at Allahabad. The city has a Statue of Chandrashekar Azad instilled at the Chandrashekar Park. Before the show launched, Ayaan insisted he wanted to visit the city and seek from the Statue and pay a tribute to the legend by being present in the city. While he visited the park, he offered flowers and prayed for the goodwill of the show.

Ayaan says, “I am the most blessed person right now who has gotten the opportunity to play the role of the great legend Chandrashekar. Before I start my show, I wished to be present in the city to seek blessings and feel the aura of him around. It gave me power and inspiration to give my best performance stepping into his shoes”

Watch Chandrashekar Monday to Saturday 10 p.m. on STAR Bharat