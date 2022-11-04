B Praak is all set to mesmerize music lovers in the city of joy at Supermoon ft. B Praak- King of Hearts Tour

November 04, 2022: After giving enthralling performances across 7 cities of India in two phases, Wolf777 news presents Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour, Co-powered by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water, Special Partner Skoda, and Recycling Partner Garnier is all set to perform in the city of joy, Kolkata. Fans of B Praak can now witness his scintillating acts and irresistible on-stage avatar live on the 6th of November 2022, 5 pm at Nicco Park, Plaza – III, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

A musical hub itself, Kolkata’s bustling audience will jive and vibe with B Praak and his live symphony, along with some of his super hit numbers such as Mann Bharrya, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Dholna, and Kaun Hoye Ga & Filhall! The singer will also surprise the audience with beautiful renditions of timeless Bollywood classics.

So, without further ado, grab your tickets for this exclusive concert! Log in to BookMyShow or Paytm Insider and book them right now!