Babli Haque & Meera Sarkar’s Limeera Music announces ‘Kamar Hila’

Kamar Hila, slowly slowly lits up the fire within and has been one of the most awaited music videos of the year to make this hot month hotter. Produced by Nidhi Poddar Meera Sarkar and Babli Haque. Composer Babli Haque and Meera Sarkar has quite got us all vibe with the music.

We believe when words fail, Music speaks! But Sushant Pujari & Lopa Mudra Raut’s hot performance is making the music visible and would leave you flaunting your ‘ kamar ‘ moves to the best under the direction of Jasmeen Oza. Co-Produser Monu Singh . This song has been beautifully sung by Nakash Aziz and Sheena Thakur.

A party song more to dance than just drink also ‘ Kamar Hila’ is a joyful music to celebrate every moment of your misery life.

Meera Sarkar coming from a small town Malda district in West Bengal finished her schooling from Shyam Sukhi Balika Shiksha Niketan (H.S.) and degree from Malda women’s college & Babli Haque born and brought up in Moran in Assam . Both of them now own Limeera Media & Entertainment. Both of them have worked with most of the renowned names in our entertainment industry namely Randeep Hooda, Arbaaz Khan, Kajal Agarwal, Nawazzudin for Manto, Abhay Deol and so on. Their journey has been fruitful now after ‘ Kamar Hila ‘ has gained so much love. Soon they are coming up with a Bengali Song too.

Babli Haque Co Partner and founder of Limeera Media & Entertainment said, “Kamar Hila is a Dance number. For all the music lovers, we have precisely maintained our genre to be light groovy yet heavy enough to lift anybody up. The way the music moves and elevates the energy is the motive we had during the making.”

Meera Sarkar, Co Partner and founder of Limeera Media & Entertainment said, “Being Indian the first move we throw is obviously a thumka so we are encouraging everyone to moves Kamar Hila K!! Talking about moves Sushant and Lopa has stupendously did justice to our music. We hope everyone likes it and looking forward to make it the Most Played probably. Cheers!’’