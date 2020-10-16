Back on fans demand! Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya returns with another love-filled season on Zing

After a successful run for 6 years and 10 Seasons, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is all set to come back with an all-new season 11, showcasing new age love. The show in the past has always managed to portray love stories that are relatable and has found great acceptance amongst the audiences. Without a doubt, the show has been a favourite amongst Gen Z and they have always come back for more.

Over the last 10 seasons, the show has established an enduring relationship with the viewer as these emotionally charged love stories are charted out from their lives and love experiences. Some of the season themes explored in the past are first love, the meaning of love, experience of falling in love etc.

The theme of the new season is confusions in love. Love and confusion goes hand in hand especially for this young audience and with a strong consumer insight that suggests that Gen Z are always in a need to understand these confusions and thus look for ways that helps them navigate through these situations.

This new season is about the myriad of situations which this young generation goes through in order to understand this simple word ‘love’ but with a complicated twist. Capturing this confused emotion, this season’s promo delivers on what love means in the lives of these youngsters today. Aptly called “Dear Love”, the promo captures the sentiment of the youth where they are writing an open letter to love and expressing their inner dilemma as well.

Mr. Pankaj Balhara, Dy. Business Head, Music Cluster, ZEEL said, “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya has a legacy of six years and the stories have always connected with the sentiment of youth. This new season promises to showcase what love means to this new generation. Our audience understanding also indicated that the youth understands themselves and their problems better with such relatable content which gradually helps them navigate their lives.”

The fans have been waiting for a new season & sending heartwarming requests to Zing. The makers were left with no choice but to give into the love, the requests, DMs, comments and announced their return with the release of a digital video on Zing’s Social Media handles which gave a glimpse into this fandom. Shortly after the release of the video, Zing launched this new season’s promo ending this ordeal for the fans!

Explore love – a simple word but a complicated feeling, in the new season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya co-powered by Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi and Vicks Cough drop, Starts October 24th, Saturday, 7 PM only on Zing.