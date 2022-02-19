Badshah Takes Us Back In Time As He Announces The Name Of His Upcoming Album, ‘Retropanda’

19th February 2022: After days of teasing the fans with his upcoming album, Badshah finally revealed the name of his album, ‘Retropanda’ on his Youtube channel leaving all of us in a mixed feeling of excitement and curiosity. Badshah also released the logo of the album that perfectly reflects the name.

Badshah takes us on a nostalgic journey with a flawless presentation of the logo and music. He took us back in time with the very thrilling reveal of the album name through a slick video. The ‘Retropanda’ logo reflects a seamless 80’s gaming touch to it.

Badshah has been causing a buzz among his followers with mysterious Instagram posts for the past week. In one of his posts, he was seen sporting a ‘Retropanda’ hoodie and a cap with the logo in a story. In order to increase the intrigue among the audience, Badshah reduced his Instagram posts to just 24 posts. We just can’t wait for Badshah’s album to arrive, especially after all the hints he’s been dropping on his platform and finally disclosing the name!

Album coming soon!