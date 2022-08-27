Barun Das in conversation with Vijay Devrakonda and David Cameron on his new show – Duologue with Barun Das

Noida, August 2022, The MD & CEO of TV9 Network, Barun Das, now dons a new hat in a just-launched OTT series – Duologue with Barun Das.

The show made its debut with India’s latest pan-India sensation, the real ‘Liger’ Vijay Devrakonda, on the Network’s newly launched OTT video magazine News9 Plus.

The next guest on Das’s show is UK’s former Prime Minister David Cameron, who scripted history by being the youngest in two centuries to lead the country, forging unrivalled ties with India.

Speaking on the philosophy of Duologue, Das said, “Duologue is a cerebral conversation with a legend or a legend in the making. That’s the profile the show will feature. As the title suggests, it is a two-way interaction where we pose questions to each other, as we exchange ideas in a free-flowing manner.” He added, “For me to take up this role, the driving force is the need to aggregate great ideas for India’s path to development. I also believe there is room for creating long-lasting and meaningful conversations in a content environment currently dominated by sensationalism.” “Barun Das is neither a conventional business leader, nor a professional anchor. As a CEO, he has always outperformed the industry. Little known in public domain is his unique and uncanny ability to slice through conflicting narratives with great ease while stitching loose threads to build meaningful conversations with intelligent minds,” said Sandeep Unnithan, Editor of News9 Plus.

The first season of four mini episodes sees Barun Das and Vijay Devrakonda discuss not just the Telugu boom in Bollywood, but the life and times of both as they exchange hitherto unknown experiences and perspectives.

“Tantalising and intriguing. Duologue opens new voices and new perspectives,” media veteran Sunil Lulla, Founder & Chief Evangelist of The Linus Adventures said after watching the show. “I loved the episode. Barun is so natural. I feel this kind of content can reach a whole new demography… not just rule India but reach the world,” said Florida, US-based Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of Chopra Foundation & Founder of Seva.Love.

Next in line on Duologue with Barun Das, Das engages with David Cameron on India’s role in the emerging global order.

Duologue with Barun Das is an exchange of ideas not provoked by headline management but to evolve emancipated influencer conversations.

The show is streaming now on the News9 Plus app available across iOS App Store and Google Play Store as well as on the web.