BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has launched on iOS App Store

Hyderabad – KRAFTON, the South Korean video game developer, today announced the launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA on iOS for gaming enthusiasts and fans in India. The game is now available to download and play on the Apple iOS App Store for fans in India.

There is a ton of rewards waiting for fans of the game who’s just joined the party! Starting off, all players will get exciting Welcome Rewards – the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title and 300AG which can be redeemed together from the Event Center. As a part of welcoming them to “India Ka Battlegrounds”, exclusive gifts like the Supply and classic Crate Coupons along with the Constable Set can be redeemed separately from the Event Center.

Earlier, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA had hit the milestone of 50M downloads, and Krafton had given out numerous rewards in celebration including the Galaxy Messenger Set, which is the third set of rewards waiting for fans playing on iOS as well.