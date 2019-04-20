Beautiful Baba playing the beautiful game

For most people, the wee hours of the morning are either spent in late-night calls to a special someone or enjoying the bliss of sleep. But not Sumeet Vyas aka Chandan of TVF Tripling fame. On the sets of the second season of the show, Sumeet left everyone curious when he was seen deep immersed into his phone at an alarming 4:30 am. Was it a special someone? Was he preparing his lines for the next scene? Or was he engaging in some emergency retail therapy? It sure left everyone around with a lot of questions.

Well, that intense look filled with concentration sure has a reason. It’s FIFA that’s been keeping Sumeet up all night! Talk about a mantra to keep one’s mind fresh. FIFA’s all about being in the right place at the right time and feeling the moment.

While Chandan was busy winning football championships, we wonder what Chitvan (Amol Parashar) and Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) were up to.

For more updates, stay tuned with TVF’s Tripling Season