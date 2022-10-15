Being self-reliant is very important: Dr Tamilisai, Governor

Hyderabad, October 15, 2022……Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates F-Salon, the flagship beauty salon brand from Fashion TV, a first in the city at Road No 12, Banjara Hills Hyderabad.

Mr Kashiff Khan, MD, Fashion TV, and Ms. Sangeeta Rajesh, the fashion entrepreneur behind the salon and the franchisee of Hyderabad also graced the. inaugural function.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Tamilisai said Sangeeta Rajesh is a self-made entrepreneur. She is a proven online fashion entrepreneur. I gathered from her that the salon uses natural and organic products.

Speaking further Dr Tamilisai added that India has a vibrant startup ecosystem, with over 75,000 recognized startups. With so many schemes such as Make in India, Standup India, and Startup India, more and more people are taking an entrepreneurial journey.

The Prime Minister’s initiative Atmanirbhar Bharat which translates to ‘self-reliant India’, is transforming the nation by encouraging many people to be self-reliant. It has also been helping many artists and artisans, Governor added

F Salon is bringing the latest international trends of styles and fashion to Hyderabad. We have presence in multiple businesses in 196 countries for the past 25 years. We are expanding our businesses across the verticals, he said

Speaking further he said currently they have 20 salons across India. By the end of 2023, they plan to add 15 more salons.

Hyderabad and Telangana have great potential for the salon business. It is a big industry here. Everybody wants to look good and beautiful. We will also expand in Hyderabad and Telangana he said.

Telangana is a progressive state and Hyderabad is a stylish city, he added.

Sangeetha Rajesh said the salon is not just meant for women but is also for men, kids, and the whole family. It is a family salon.

Men too are beauty conscious. Their business category is growing faster than women, Sangeetha Rajesh, Franchisee of Hyderabad F-Salon said. We have 72 different services to offer for men she informed us.

We don’t use chemical and synthetic products. We use bio and natural products. We have a whole range of wellness services. People are more conscious about wellness. Gift your family your good health she said.

Educationist turned ISB Alumni, Fashionpreneur Sangeeta Rajesh brings Fashion TV’s F Salon to Hyderabad. With this International benchmark beauty services come to Hyderabad.

Located in Banjara Hills, Road No 12, the F Salon in Hyderabad is spread over a lavish 3500 sq ft area with 6 hair cutting stations, 3 facial rooms, Spa rooms, one bridal room and one VIP room.