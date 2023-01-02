Belleza Entertainment orgnaised Season 1 of their Fashion Event Mr. Miss & Mrs. Rising Star India 2022 in Delhi

2 Jan 2023, Show Organiser Mrs. Rinki Rajput mentioned it is the first step towards the long journey of Upcoming Fashion Projects, Events, and Shoots. Show Director Mr. Neeraj popli also informed the media that they are soon coming up with 2 more shows in Jaipur and Dubai.

The show was judged by Celebrity Jury Mr. Sagar Anand from MTV love school, Miss Delhi NCR 2022 Neha Bhatia, and Mrs. North Gold 2022 Shalini Dutta Sarkar.

In their judgment Miss Shrishti Kalasua from Jaipur won the Crown of Miss Rising star India, Mr. Milan Batra from Gurugram is the winner of Mr. Rising Star India and Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Mittu from Delhi won the Crown for Mrs. Rising star India.

The show was well organised and the limelight guests were the highlight of the show. namely Miss Sunayra Suryan (Miss West), Miss Shagufta Siddiqui ( Miss Maharashtra 2022), Mrs. Anju Sharma (Mrs. Delhi), Mr. Tarun Choudhary (Co-founder Cosmic Puja) Mrs. Monika Dixit (Owner of Health and Shape), MS. Sanlisa Patel ( Celebrity Designer & Founder of Sketch by Sanlisa), Miss Dolly Gupta (Founder of Checklist Production) put star lights in the event.

Celebrity Designer Mr. Sachin Singh Rajput Showcase his collection at the event and all the models were looking extremely pretty in those dresses the credit for the model’s performance and walk in the event goes to Ms. Anchal Offical Choreographer of Belleza Entertainment.

In the end it can be said that the show Completed on a very good note and as per the words of the organiser Mrs. Rinki Rajput and show director, Mr. Neeraj Popli, they will be soon launching more projects in 2023.