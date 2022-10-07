Bengaluru Witnesses the City’s Largest Film Festival With the 5th Edition of the Innovative International Film Festival

~The film festival will showcase 150 films from 40 countries in 30 languages

Bengaluru, 7th October 2022: Bringing the city’s most prestigious film festival, the 5th edition of the Innovative International Film Festival 2022 was inaugurated today in Bengaluru at Innovative Film Academy. Marking the commencement of the four-day film festival, screening 150 films curated from 40 different countries, spanning a variety of genres in 30 different languages. The festival opened with a red-carpet event at the Innovative Multiplex in Marathalli, and the occasion was graced by delegates from countries like Abu Dhabi, Israel, Canada, and France. Main highlight is the short film Contest conducted by IFA in association with TANTIS – Tamil Nadu Film directors’ Association, giving opportunities to 100s of aspiring filmmakers and students. This received an overwhelming response where 600+ short film entries were received. The jury Shortlisted 50 films that were re-created under the guidance and mentorship of the TANTIS Directors at Innovative’s I-Studio which are enjoying the pride of getting screened from an audience of 4000+ movie watchers, ex-pats, filmmakers & students who have registered for the festival.

The festival call for a gala conclusion on the 4th day with the announcement of Awards. The festival establishes is uniqueness and promises to be the most sort of Networking calendar event for International and south Indian fraternities marking the attendance of Leading Producers, directors, Cinematographers, Technicians, Academicians, Students, International participants, Ambassadors, Consul Generals, Trade & film commissioners. Session tends to encourage the signing of many co-production and collaboration contracts amongst Indian and international delegates. Masterclasses from industry veterans from all 4 states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra is not enough, there are sessions by leaders from the AVGC sector and fireside chats with Directors most sort for.

The festival has attracted the attention of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting marking the presence of Shri. Apurva Chandra, Secretary, MIB, GOI as the Chief Guest. Sessions have been organized by Government offices of the National Film Development Corporation, the film facilitation office of India & Skill Development Departments for the benefit of young filmmakers.

Besides the film screenings, the festival beheld India’s first virtual production studio, ECSC (Entertainment – Culture – Sport & Wellness Centres), and a short film competition (please add the specifics). Aiming to foster the craft of filmmaking among aspiring filmmakers from illustrious representatives, the festival kicked off with a screening of the well-regarded Israeli film, Fig Tree. A four-day international film festival further includes networking opportunities with popular feature film filmmakers as well as recognizing outstanding filmmaking through specially curated awards.

Commenting on the IIFF 2021 Film Festival, Mr. Saravana Prasad, Founder – Innovative Film Academy said, “We are incredibly thrilled and proud to be organising the fifth Innovative International Film Festival 2022 with the aim to offer the Indian film community a chance to discover global markets and bridge national boundaries. With a diversified selection of 150 movies from more than 40 different nations and 30+ intense Networking Sessions & Masterclasses by Industry Veterans & experts, we further aim to present the finest of international cinema and offer film enthusiasts this one-of-a-kind opportunity to view a myriad of films under one roof. The film festival also intends to inspire budding moviemakers to study the intricacies of filmmaking in a variety of languages and encourage them towards this craft”.

Speaking on the occasion Shri. Apurva Chandra, I.A.S., Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India “I am honoured to be a part of a renowned film festival where filmmakers from all over the world have the chance to present their talent to the public.

I am glad that Innovative Film Academy is providing a platform for aspiring filmmakers, business experts, and artists to display their knowledge and skills.”

Following the felicitation and special address by the guests, the inauguration featured a variety of entertainment films with Israel as the country of focus, while other countries were also screened on the first day. In addition to film screenings, the festival will host several workshops and panel discussions with eminent speakers across the globe sharing their insights and nuances of cinema.

The film festival is open to the public starting today, October 6th till October 9th in an effort to celebrate the spirit of art and filmmaking.