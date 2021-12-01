Bhajan Samraat Shri Anup Jalota is performing with Pt Aditya Narayan Banerjee on Tabla at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata on December 2, 2021, between 5 pm and 9 pm, maintaining all Covid protocols

CalCallingTV is organizing a musical evening: “Ek Safar Sangeet Ki / Ek Sahar Samajhdaro Ki” with Bhajan (and Ghazal) Samrat Anup Jalota ji. He will be accompanied by a talented group of musicians named “MUSIX” led by Pt Aditya Narayan Banerjee, the only Indian percussionist to have played at the White House and who used to play tabla with the legendary late Pandit Jasraj Ji along with music composer Koustav Rana Sarkar on keyboard, Sandip Banerjee on Sitar, Gourab Datta on flute, Gautam Chatteeje on Guitar & Ashok Ghosh on side rhythm and percussion.

GIMA winner Prodyut Mukherjee, another famed musician known for his body drumming and mouth percussion, will also enthrall the audience with a scintillating performance by his group- RhythmExpress.

The programme will be held at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata on December 2, 2021 between 5 pm and 9 pm, maintaining all Covid protocols.