Bhushan Kumar’s Dil Lauta Do with Saiyami Kher & Sunny Kaushal in the soulful voices of Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev is out now!



Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev came together for the blockbuster track ‘Tum Hi Aana’ that went on to garner more than 1 billion cumulative views on YouTube. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series now brings Jubin and Payal together again for another romantic track ‘Dil Lauta Do’ composed and co-sung by Payal Dev and penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Interestingly, ‘Dil Lauta Do’ brings the actors Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher on screen together for the first time – making this a collaboration between some of the finest talents.

Shot in the picturesque locales of Leh Ladakh, the love song directed by Navijit Buttar takes audiences through a gripping lovelorn story set against breathtaking visuals –

Talking about the song says Jubin Nautiyal, “There is a special place in my heart for love songs that are within the heartbreak zone because they draw out all the emotions from you as an artist. I hope my fans enjoy it.”

Adds Payal Dev, “Tum Hi Aana received a lot of love and it was great collaborating with Jubin again on ‘Dil Lauta Do’. It’s an intense track that will leave you with a feeling of love and longing.”

Says Sunny Kaushal, “The first time I heard ‘Dil Lauta Do’ I literally fell in love with it because it had that old-school vibe to it. Navjit sir and the team have a knack of picking out the ideal locations that suit the narrative, characters and the song.”

Says Saiyami Kher, “It was a nostalgic moment for me to shoot in Ladakh. The weather conditions were difficult but I’m glad we went through the trouble because the song turned out beautiful. I had the best time shooting with Sunny and I wish we had more time there.”

Says director Navjit Buttar, “Shooting in Leh Ladakh is always challenging but it’s worth it because it fills you with so much energy and positivity. It was the perfect background to set against Jubin’s soulful singing and Sunny and Saiyami have done a spectacular job on the song.”

‘Dil Lauta Do’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.