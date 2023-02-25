Big Fm Amps Up The Glamour Quotient At The Maiden Edition Of The Big Impact Awards Mumbai

Full of big wins, glorious moments, and starry glamour, BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, successfully held the first edition of the BIG IMPACT Awards Mumbai which celebrated the Impact Businesses of the city. The awards ceremony was hosted on 24th February 2023 at the luxury collection hotel, ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai. The spectacular evening witnessed the presence of popular personalities from the Indian entertainment industry such as Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, and Aditi Malik among others who dazzled on the red carpet and added the perfect amount of glitz to the event. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Tourism of Maharashtra, also graced the evening with his presence.

With the BIG IMPACT Awards, the aim of the radio network is to acknowledge the success, recognize contributions and validate the IMPACT Makers’ efforts across industries. Leaving a lasting impact through their admirable work, these changemakers were felicitated with the BIG IMPACT trophy and certificate applauding their relentless efforts. The stunning actor-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra took home the winner’s trophy for BIG Impact Business Woman Icon. The gorgeous Malaika Arora, who is known to don several hats, won the BIG Impact Female Entrepreneur Award at the event.

Creating whirlwinds with her distinctive style and fashion choices, Hina Khan took home the trophy for BIG Impact Style Icon. Stirring emotions with her acting skills and artistic excellence Rupali Ganguly won the award for BIG Impact TV Performer. Actor turned entrepreneur Aashka Goradia won the BIG Impact Cosmetic Brand of the Year for her beauty brand. Aditi Malik was awarded the BIG Impact Restauranteur of the Year.

The evening turned into a more exhilarating night with a power-packed performance by the indie folk band Folk Masti who enamored the audiences with their spectacular performance.