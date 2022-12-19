BIG FM rolls out the blue carpet for the winners at the second edition of the ‘BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards

India December 2022: Celebrating the finest of the Marathi television industry, BIG FM hosted the second edition of the BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards in a grand manner. The extravagant evening was replete with glitz, glamour, and prolific talent as it witnessed some of the biggest names from the Marathi television industry sashay down the blue carpet. Surpassing the number of votes received in its maiden edition, a whopping 1.75 lakh votes were recorded by the radio network. RJ Bandya entertained the audience as he donned the host’s hat making it an evening to remember.

The awards ceremony held across 10 categories witnessed some big wins. Striking the right chord with the audience with their powerhouse performances, popular actors Vivek Single and Madhurani Gokhale bagged the award for BIG Best Character Male & Female respectively. Actors Omkar Govardhan and Nivedita Saraf took home the trophy for BIG Supporting Character (Male & Female). Reeling in the audience with its tunes Yogyogeshwar Jai Shankar won the BIG Best Title Song. The family that stole many hearts, the Kulkarni Family won in the BIG Best Family category. The award for BIG Best Villain went to Hrishikesh Shelar and Madhvi Kulkarni. Chetan Vadnere and Dnyanada Ramtirhtakar with their brilliant on-screen chemistry won in the category of BIG Best Jodi. Maharashtrachi HasyaJatra was recognized with the BIG Best Non-Fiction show award.

Delivering performances par excellence, actor Prashant Damle won the ‘Drama Special Award’. The multi-talented, Avdhoot Gupte was bestowed with the award of ‘BIG Most Talented Artist of the Year’. Carving a name for himself as an actor essaying versatile roles, Siddharth Jadhav received the ‘BIG Powerful Versatile Actor of the Year Award’ and charming audiences with her hard-hitting roles Sonalee Kulkarni won the ‘BIG Impactful Performer of the Year’.

Speaking about the awards, Sunil Kumaran, COO, of BIG FM said, “We are thrilled to host the BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards on-ground for the first time this year. We are really happy to felicitate these incredible talents in person who have been entertaining the viewers with their amazing performances. The engagement that we received from the listeners’ voting for their favorite artists has been spectacular and stands as a true testament to the engagement the platform was able to garner. We wish many congratulations to the winners and hope to see them for more seasons to come.” RJ Bandya shared, “I am glad to have been presented with the opportunity to host the show on-ground for the first time and be a part of the celebrations along with the winners. I am also happy to witness the overwhelming response that we have received from our listeners and the appreciation they hold towards their favorite artists. A big congratulations to all the winners and nominees and a bigger thank you to the audience for making the event an absolute success.”

The BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards witnessed the best of talents from across categories come together to celebrate an evening of artistic brilliance in the Marathi television Industry. The awards were extensively promoted on-air, digitally, and across all platforms of BIG FM. The awards will be telecasted on Zee 24 Taas in January 2023.

Pic Credit: moes-art.com