BIG FM Ropes in Javed Ali for the Return of Their Much Celebrated Singing Talent Show ‘Big Golden Voice’ for Its 8th Season

After the remarkable success of its 7th season, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country is all set to present the 8th edition of their much loved singing talent show – BIG Golden Voice. The first-of-its-kind on-air singing talent hunt has year after year emerged as a platform for participants to showcase their singing prowess. Adding to the excitement this year, the radio network has roped in the renowned singer Javed Ali, who will be donning the hat of mentor and judge. In the age of embracing digital, the core theme for the new season centers on ‘Iss Baar Mobile Banega Mic’ unveiling innovative formats to participate and provide a platform to talents across the nation.

BIG Golden Voice Season 8 invites participation through auditions taking place across 50+ cities. Keeping with the theme, this year, the mobile phone will play an important role in the audition process. Through the comfort of their homes, participants can submit their auditions through one of the four methods – they can either do it via social media platforms Instagram/Facebook or through Whatsapp. They can also go the telephonic route with IVRS or visit the dedicated micro-site.

Javed Ali adds, “BIG FM has given a platform to many amazing talents to the country through their marquee music show BIG Golden Voice and it is an absolute pleasure for me to be a part of a show that showcases country’s finest voices. It is interesting how the radio network has opened doors for many through their theme this year, inviting nominations from the remotest regions of the country. I look forward to mentoring, judging and encouraging these talents and presenting them to our country.”

Making the finale even more exhilarating, the winner of the season will be announced at a spectacular on-ground event with Javed Ali. That’s not all, the winner will also get a chance to be featured in a music video with the talented singer.