Bigg Boss Marathi hits a Four!

Mumbai 27th September 2022: The boss of Marathi entertainment is coming back! This year it returns in a grander form, with new faces and new surprises. Colors Marathi proudly presents Season 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi hosted by versatile actor-director-producer par excellence, Mahesh Manjrekar. Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 powered by AIRTEL & special partners A23 & FINOLEX PIPES will have a grand premier at 7.00pm on 2nd October with an exciting mix of 16 celebrity housemates making the season an entertainment extravaganza! The show will be subsequently aired on COLORS Marathi at 10:00pm from Monday to Friday & at 9:30pm on Saturday and Sunday. This season promises its viewers non-stop entertainment, exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and 24-hour LIVE feed from the house, Monday to Friday, exclusively on Voot.

Aniket Joshi, Business Head Colors Marathi, said, “Bigg Boss Marathi is the audience’s favourite reality show. There are countless reasons why the viewership grows every season, and the audience connects with the show on multiple levels, be it the members’ relationships with each other or their journeys, their feuds, their friendships, or the fast-paced format of the show. Timed with the festive season, the show is a favourite of the advertisers as well, because of its tremendous reach.”

Viraj Raje, Head of Programming, Colors Marathi, said, “Hearing the name Bigg Boss Marathi, the first thing that everyone remembers is fights, friction, fraction & arguments. But like in any family – difficulties only bring us closer, differences are meant to be celebrated, distances to be bridged and at the end of the day All is Forgiven and “All is Well”. Bigg Boss Marathi is a unscripted reality show that gives you a feeling of gratitude for everything that we take for granted and presents life and interpersonal relationships in their myriad hues & shades. Locked in a house, without any contact with the outside world, time stands still, and one’s focus is inward not outward. This change in perspective of seeing oneself through the eyes of others forces one to better themselves. And this journey of self-discovery and self-betterment is what entices, enthrals, and entertains viewers because they see themselves in the contestants”.

Upcoming Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 Host and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, commented, “Bigg Boss Marathi is very Close to my heart. This year’s season is going to be special for everyone because there will be no glass wall between the contestants and me, as well as the guests. The new season waits for some spectacular surprises. I’m going to take a “different kind of school”. Now, the audience will soon know exactly what will be in it. Bigg Boss is a show with unpredictable twists and turns where the emotions, patience of the members are tested. This time with the theme “All Is Well”, a lot changes. Just like the audiences, even I am also waiting to see the drama unfold. Let’s see how the house members make this happen. The whole of Maharashtra is waiting with bated breath for the unexpected twists that this season will bring with it”.

Rishi Negi – CEO, Endemol Shine India said, “Exciting, Entertaining and Engrossing that’s best way to describe Season 4 of BIGG BOSS Marathi! For us at Endemol Shine India, the enjoyment of our audience is paramount and for this we are continuously innovating and experimenting with the format to ensure that the contestants and our viewers are constantly engaged! With every week expect the unexpected as host Mahesh Manjrekar takes our diverse contestants on a roller coaster ride with ups and downs, many surprises and sudden twists and turns…. so, stay tuned!

Expect the Bigg Boss house to be bigger and more colourful. Being the most awaited reality show, Bigg Boss Marathi will continue the legacy of delivering unrivalled drama and action in its fourth season. The channel has drawn up an extensive marketing and digital outreach plan to draw the viewers closer to the show. As for the 16 contestants, we only hope that they have a delightful and memorable journey!

