Tumpakumari, a visually challenged16 year old girl was discovered through a viral video on Internet two years back. Rest, as they say is history. Wonderchef, the Home Appliances brand came forward to support Tumpa, brought her to Mumbai and is now ensuring her stay, education and music training. Music Maestro Shri Hariharan acknowledged Tumpa’s talent and agreed to train her directly under him.

Tumpa became an internet sensation this week when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan tweeted her video in which she is singing “Sun raha hai na tu” from the movie Aashiqui 2 and requested CEO of Colors Channel Mr. Raj Nayak to consider the girl for their TV show rising star. Ever since Salman made a tweet in appreciation of Tumpa the video has gone viral and has been retweeted by more than 2.7k people and with over 11k likes.

TumpaKumari, an orphan, hails from Ranchi and her singing talent was identified by Wonderchef back in 2014 and that’s when the Managing Director Mr Ravi Saxena and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor decided to support her by sponsoring all of her expenses and brought her to Mumbai. Wonderchef takes care of her education, training, accommodation. Since then she has been in the news for her singing talent. Talking about this special feat of Tumpakumari, Ravi Saxena Said – “Tumpa is like our own daughter and entire Wonderchef team is her family. She possesses an extraordinary talent and we are supporting her in and out so that she can fulfill her dream of becoming a playback singer. We hope this is just a beginning and she will add many more feathers to her cap.”

