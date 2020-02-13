Bollywood style icon Kareena Kapoor Khan announced as the new face of women’s wear brand IMARA

Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL), the youth-oriented fashion retailer has announced Bollywood fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new brand ambassador for their women’s ethnicwear brand IMARA. IMARA is a fashion line conceptualized as a contemporary interpretation of the conventional and offers a refreshing take on ethnic designs. IMARA has a versatile range of products spanning across trendy ethnic wear sets and various separates such as kurtas, bottomwear and dupattas that can be mixed and matched to create interesting looks.

In their latest Spring Summer 2020 collection, Imara finds inspiration in India’s rich heritage. And at the same time, Imara has reinterpreted these timeless designs with an eye to the future of Indian fashion. From the opulent Utsav collection to the flowing silhouettes of the Banarasi collection, Imara’s SS ’20 is a beautiful journey from India’s past to her future.

Speaking on the announcement, Ms. Anjana Reddy, Founder & CEO, USPL said, “We are elated to have Kareena Kapoor Khan as the face of IMARA- one of India’s fastest growing women’s ethnic wear brands! With this partnership, we aim to further expand the brand’s footprints across the country. We are currently present at 210 points of sale, pan India and we aim to double that number in the next 2 years.This partnership will further strengthen IMARA’s relationship with the discerning woman of modern India.

Elaborating on her association with IMARA, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “IMARA’s progressive take on ethnic wear appeals to my aesthetics as I love wearing classic ethnic pieces with modern silhouettes. IMARA is the wardrobe upgrade every Indian woman would love.”