BollywoodLife.com Awards Raises Curtains for the 2021 Edition...

All you, social media users, get ready to nominate and vote for your favourite web stars, celebrities, YouTubers, and Instagrammers who kept you glued to your mobile handset in 2020. The much-awaited and one of its kind digital-only awards based on online voting, ‘The BollywoodLife.com Awards’ is back with their new season. They are organised by BollywoodLife.com, the leading entertainment website from the Digital Publishing, Zee Group.

Since its inception in 2015, this unique event has been recognizing and felicitating champions in the digital space in a quirky and unconventional manner while targeting the ever-expanding audience base of the digital world. The last few editions witnessed great success with online votes from users making their favourite celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone etc. win the awards. Moreover, it has gone bigger and better this year with pan-India expansion incorporating South Cinema, Television, and Bhojpuri streams. Also, the awards will have six major and a versatile mix of 60 sub categories to celebrate the social media czars and czarinas – Bollywood, Television, Social (YouTube and Instagram), OTT, Bhojpuri, and South Cinema.

In this edition of BollywoodLife.com Awards, one gets to nominate other celebrities, and influencers apart from the shortlisted nominees across all categories. All those influencers, social media stars, and contenders can file their nomination from February 15 to February 21, 2021. Post that, the floor will be opened to the audience for live voting from February 22 to March 21, 2021.

Along with the audience poll, a dedicated panel of jury comprising top personalities from various fields will decide the names of the winners. This edition will also feature a conclave with celebrities from various categories on the day of the award followed by a live telecast on March 26, 2021.

So login to BollywoodLife.com and make your favourite stars win the most coveted award. Not only this, also win exciting prizes for yourself along the way by nominating, voting, and playing games from February 15 to March 21, 2021 .