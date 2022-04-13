Bonjour India’s ‘Electric PO’ will present the well-known music producer Fuzzy Logic comes back to India with two talented musicians he met in France

Event: Electrik PO – Urban Electro Jazz
Venue: The Piano Man Gurugram, 32nd avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Sector 15, Gurugram – 122002
Date: 13th April, 2022 at 8:30 PM
About the event:
The well-known music producer Fuzzy Logic comes back to India with two talented musicians he met in France, his adoptive country! They present a powerful ethnic-electro performance, mixing electronic and organic sounds. With influences ranging from the smooth, ambient electro of Niels Petter Molvaerd to the weighty, Lo-fi sounds of Massive Attack or Portishead, the band fuses an orientalist melodic approach, comparable to the style of Ibrahim Maalouf with the rhythmic adventurism of the Balkan Beat Box collective. On stage, Electrik Pô brings to light this contrast between today’s urban, hyper computerized world and the organic animal that always lives within us.
Artists Lined up:
Arfaaz Kagalwala
Drums, electronics, vocals
Florent Silve
Double bass, electric piano, vocals
Martin Saccardy
Trumpet