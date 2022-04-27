Bonjour India’s ‘Nunataq’ will present the well-known jazz pianist Alexandre Herer

Event: Nunataq- Experimental Jazz with guest Indian artists

Venue and Date:

Gurugram: 27th April: The Piano Man Gurugram, 32nd avenue, Sector 15 Part 2, Sector 15, Gurugram – 122002- 8:30 PM

Delhi: 28th April: The Piano Man Jazz Club Delhi, Commercial Complex B 6/7-22 Opp Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi – 110029- 8:30 PM

About the event:

Onze Heures Onze, a collective of French musicians, brings together jazz trio Nunataq that offers a music that is deliberately open, airy and cold, partly inspired by the vast iced stretches (such as Greenland), places that remain the witnesses of a past climate threatened by today’s humanity. The Nunataq trio works also on improvised Groove/Electro/Experimental music with only electronic instruments (synths/bass with effects/electronic drums), for festive concerts and afters!

Artists Lined up:

Alexandre Herer
Keyboard

Gael Petrina
Bass

Pierre Mangeard
Drums