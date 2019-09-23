Boundary Breakers #iFeelYouGirl: On Liberty, Equality & Creativity And expanding space to be a woman in Bollywood – Kriti Sanon

In her India Today Conclave Mumbai – 2019 debut, Kriti Sanon was candid on how the film industry is gradually becoming a better place for actresses, how she has dealt with gender bias and her thoughts on wide pay parity.

TAKEAWAYS:

Women are no longer simply arm candy

Actresses now are getting “meatier, better parts” one in which their contribution goes beyond just four scenes and two songs. The narratives are revolving around female protagonists are more prevalent and the box office success of movies like Queen, Piku and Raazi is motivating producers to back more such films. Sanon herself is doing one in Mimi, which tackles the subject of surrogacy.

Women don’t get due credit

Sanon cited film reviews which devoted a paragraph to describe the performance of the actor but barely acknowledged the efforts of actress. “I’d love feedback. Even if you don’t like it just say it,” she said.

Bollywood needs to reduce the pay gap

“There’s a huge, huge difference”, said Sanon on the remuneration given to actors vis-à-vis actresses. The onus, she elaborated, is on the actresses to assert that they won’t settle for less. Positive change in this direction is already happening. “Women are standing up for themselves,” she said, “and wanting to prove themselves. If you value yourself only then will others value you.”

Breaking stereotypes

Sanon said that while she’s happy to do songs like Aira Gaira (Kalank) and Ao Kabhie Haveli Pe (Stree) because she loves dancing she won’t sign up for a role that degrades a woman or puts her down. What she seeks are roles like Tabu in Andhadhun and Gone Girl that enable her to break her current image as the girl next door.

QUOTES:

“It’s the best time to be a woman in the film industry.”

“We never say male-oriented films but we will always say female-oriented ones.”

“Love is not complicated. People are. We overthink.”

(On relationships)

“An ideal man doesn’t exist.”

“I like a man with a good sense of humour, OK with not doing anything and have conversations with. I am not materialistic. For me it’s the little things that matter more.”

(On the qualities she seeks in a man)

