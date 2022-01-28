Budget Expectations 2022 – Karigari Productions

January 28, 2022 Rekha Nair
Mr. GDS Bhatti
By Actor & Director, Mr GDS Bhatti, Karigari Productions

Every financial year, the union budget is one of the most awaited events. Every industry expects the budget to deliver on the promise of a supportive policy regime. The entertainment industry is no different. We anticipate the government will take steps in this year’s budget to increase support for the entertainment industry. A policy that encourages technology could boost the entertainment industry’s growth and give rise to digital content. Besides this, we also expect the government to lower the GST rates on live entertainment and theatre tickets. Aside from that, to encourage homegrown brands, we anticipate the government supporting local and regional content.

