Bullman Records Monsoon Sensational Song ‘Baarish 2021’ Launch with Director Raaj Aashoo and Karanvir Bohra at THE PARK Connaught place New Delhi on 20th August 21, 2021.

In the presence of media & press, the fun-filled musical fiesta saw the Director Raaj Aashoo set the stage on fire holding the audience spellbound with his voice. The Guest of Honour Was Mr. G.S.Raju ( S.C.Commission Chairman), Actor Karanvir Bohra along with Actor Aman Verma who spoke about the song and music industry and grace the occasion with their presence.

Raaj Aashoo, the director of the song ‘Baarish’ added, “When I shot the video with Muskaan and Anuj Saini, I had an amazing time. God has been very kind and I want to leave an impact with the songs that I am creating”. The song is shot in the serene beauty of Himachal Pradesh. The song has been launched on the official Youtube Channel of Bullman Records. You can listen to it on other music streaming platforms such as Jiosaavan, Spotify, Wynk, I-tunes, Apple Music, Hungama, and Amazon music.

Mr.Ashish Vijaysinh Prabhugaonkar the Director of Bullman Records said “We pamper our artists and team. We encourage and Keep them motivated, Since then, our growth has been organic. I am truly looking forward to many new projects Celebrating songs of life coming soon under our banner with Big known singers of Bollywood.”

Directors of Bullman Records namely Mr. Nihir Shah, Mr.Ashish Vijaysinh Prabhugaonkar, Mr.Sunil Hamal were present and announced the new upcoming song project with Mohit Chauhan which will feature Actor Karanvir Bohra and Tridha Choudhary. The song will surely be going to give you a feel of romance and love all around.