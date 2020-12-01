Bumble partners with popular Tollywood actors

Hyderabad: Bumble, the women-first social networking app, partnered with popular Telugu actors Nivetha Thomas , Allu Sirish and Shraddha Srinath and as part of their new integrated campaign to support single Indians as they navigate the new rules of dating in 2020.

Tollywood heartthrob, Allu Sirish and leading ladies, Shraddha Srinath and Nivetha Thomas, who enjoy massive following among young millennials, recently shared tips on how to create a meaningful Bumble profile, and making the first move to find meaningful connections.

Speaking about the importance of having a partner during these tough times, actor Allu Sirish said, “Dating can be challenging at times. Considering what the world is going through today, even more so. Having said that, a partner that can help facilitate this part of lives safely and interestingly, is where Bumble comes in; and with women making the first move, it’s undoubtedly the place to be.”

On his partnership with Bumble India, he said, “Working and collaborating with Bumble has been an absolute joy. They’re in a space in the digital world that lends itself to helping people make that meaningful connection with one another. In today’s climate, what could be more important?”

“Associating with Bumble felt great. They’re a young and fun brand (just how I like to think of myself!) who really get this generation. My advice would be don’t be afraid to try out unconventional methods of dating,” said actress Shraddha Srinath who also partnered with Bumble as part of their integrated campaign.

Speaking about the partnerships, Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India PR Director said, “As single Indians navigate this new world of dating in 2020, we’re excited to partner with Tollywood’s favorite stars, and hope our Gen Z and millennial audiences will be inspired by them to make the first move and take charge of their dating journeys.”

