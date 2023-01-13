Carly and Charly’s New Book “Let’s Play Soccer” is a Colorful Tale That Follows Twin Cats as They Gather Their Feline Friends to Play an Exciting Game of Soccer Together

New York, NY, January 13, 2023 —- Fulton Books author Carly and Charly, twin cats who started life as shelter cats and eventually found their perfect forever home, have completed their most recent book, “Let’s Play Soccer”: a delightful story that follows fictionalized versions of the authors as they embark on an exciting adventure to discover if cats can actually play soccer or not.

“‘Let’s Play Soccer’ tells the story of two young twin shelter cats—Carly and Charly—as they take on the challenge of youth soccer,” writes Carly and Charly. “As it turns out because cats are sleek, agile, and quick, they’re natural athletes with excellent ball-handling skills. Perhaps cat toys prepared them well for batting things around.

“In this adventure, Carly and Charly assemble ten cats to make two teams. Some of their old pals including Alley Cat are joining in on the fun. Cat-sized equipment, cleats, and jerseys are readily available. Luckily, they find a nearby field to master soccer drills with orange cones outlining the prescribed practice zones.

“Carly and Charly suit up and then learn basic soccer skills and the essential dos and don’ts of playing youth soccer. They head out to a practice field, all in cat style. The cats have a lot of fun in the process and create fond memories of another successful cat adventure… with a twist.”

Published by Fulton Books, Carly and Charly’s book is an adorable tale that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Carly and Charly’s adventurous day. With vivid artwork to help bring their riveting story to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit “Let’s Play Soccer” over and over again.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Let’s Play Soccer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

