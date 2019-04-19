Carvaan Go: Retro Songs now on the Go

After breaking various industry norms with Carvaan, Saregama has yet again redesigned modern technology in the most simplistic way for the ease of access and portability with the launch of Carvaan Go.

Just how Carvaan reinstalled lean back listening experience for its users with pre-loaded songs and other features, Carvaan Go is aimed to rejoice the active and on-the-go life of music lovers who want to carry their evergreen classics with them but somewhere struggle find simpler ways to do it.

Carvaan Go with earphone as a primary use case is meant for more personal listening experience. Keeping this in mind, the product consciously has been designed to be very light weight, as low as 88 grams. Music on the go is often associated with mobile phone, Carvaan Go pushes this barrier and introduces an uninterrupted listening experience where there are no phone calls, or messages or a poor network to intrude your music experience.

This works as a great in-car music companion too where you can listen to your favorite retro songs curated by artistes and moods without any ad breaks. This device also lends itself as a wonderful travel partner for long flight or train journeys as there is absolutely no internet required to listen to the preloaded content. Whether you’re on your refreshing morning or evening walks, driving or flying, Carvaan Go will be your perfect partner simply offering you uninterrupted listening experience.

Carvaan Go comes preloaded with 3000 evergreen songs categorized into Artistes, Specials and pre curated Playlists, FM/AM and a micro SD card slot for your personal music. You can listen to the music through earphones, Aux out cable and Bluetooth. It is also compatible with the Carvaan App which allows one to simply select the songs or playlists from the library of 3000 songs and play through Carvaan Go. It also supports a small in-built speaker for your night time bed side listening. It has a rechargeable battery with 7 hours playtime.